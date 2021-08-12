Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder of Mason O’Connell-Conway (4) 

A MAN and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a four year old boy in Limerick.

Mason O'Connell-Conway (4) died on March 16 last in a Dublin hospital, days after being transferred there for emergency medical treatment with critical head injuries.

Limerick Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s on suspicion of murder.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and were taken to separate Limerick garda stations for questioning. Both were arrested at an address in Limerick.

They can be held for up to 24 hours before they must either be released or charged.

Both arrests came after an extensive investigation by Roxboro Gardaí over the past five months into the precise circumstances in which the little boy sustained his fatal injuries.

Mason was initially rushed to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on March 13 with critical head injuries.

Such was the severity of his injuries that he was later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and then to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin for specialist care.

Tragically, the little boy died on March 16 in Dublin having failed to regain consciousness.

Gardaí were initially informed that the critical injuries sustained by the boy were as a consequence of an accidental fall.

However, detectives were suspicious as to whether the type of injuries involved were consistent with such an accidental fall.

Last March, Gardaí said they were keeping an open mind about the matter and investigating all circumstances of the tragedy.

A full technical examination of the scene involved was conducted.

Gardaí also sought expert medical reports from the State Pathologist's Office as well as paediatric trauma specialists.

The two arrests were made as a consequence of a careful examination of the case file including consideration of all the expert medical opinions.

Gardaí are now expected to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last March, Mason's family hailed him as "a superhero" who fought for his life to his last breath before finally "gaining his angel wings”.

The little boy's white coffin was brought to St Joseph's Church in Castleconnell in Limerick on March 21 by a hearse drawn by two white horses.

Family members, in a mark of honour, donned white T-shirts which carried Mason's photograph and the special tribute logo: “Mason Forever 4”.

His coffin was covered by the flag and scarf of his favourite football team.

Fr Tom Whelan and Fr Willie Teehan told mourners that the little boy had, in his short life, "captured all hearts" in the local community.

The funeral Mass heard Mason adored Sonic the Hedgehog and loved running in the local park while pretending to be his favourite cartoon character.

Last June, Dublin Coroner's Court adjourned an inquest into the child’s death on the application of Gardaí after hearing outline medical evidence.

The inquest heard that a post mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers established the cause of death was due to “a traumatic head injury”.