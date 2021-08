A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a four-year-old boy in Limerick.

The boy died after suffering fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13 of this year.

He later passed away on Tuesday, March 16, in Temple Street Hospital

The man and the woman arrested in connection with the child’s death are currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda Stations in Limerick city.

