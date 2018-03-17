Man and woman arrested after €1.4m drug seizure in Dublin city centre
Gardaí arrested a man and a woman after a€1.4m drugs seizure in Dublin yesterday.
Gardaí raided the property in an apartment complex on Bow Lane in the Kilmainham area on Friday.
As part of the search, gardaó seized cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €1,4m, still subject to analysis.
The searches were part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force, targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.
The man, aged 48, and woman, aged 32, are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
