Man and child hospitalised after large 'Wings Food Fest' sign falls on them at popular family food event

A man and a child have been hospitalised after a large sign fell on them at a popular family weekend event in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The incident occurred shortly after 4pm on Strand Road, Bray, when the large entrance arch sign for 'Wings Food Fest' tipped over in high winds.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that both gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

"A male child and a male adult have been taken to hospital, the boy has been brought to Tallaght Hospital and the adult has been taken to Vincent's," the spokesperson said.

Emergency services are treating a number of people including children at @wingsfoodfest in #bray after it appears a large sign fell in high wind @VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/qbyqfuB1ZQ — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) July 21, 2019

It is understood the adult may have suffered serious injuries in the freak accident.

Virgin Media News Reporter Paul Quinn took photos of the sign before he entered the festival earlier today and described the scene after the sign fell.

"When I went in took the initial picture of the sign – we were there for an hour or two – but you could tell the weather was changing.

"The wind started to pick up and there were a few churros guys who were getting worried as their stand was rocking back and forth.

"There were a couple of different wing stands with just tents that were about to blow away – the people were holding onto them, the wind was that strong," he continued.

"Then when we were walking out – we noticed the sign had completely fallen forward and there was a man lying on the ground along with a child.

"There were visibly upset parents, and the kids were crying."

Paul said that a garda had arrived on the scene and there was a local doctor "calming the [injured] man down".

"Then three fire brigades arrived and the paramedics arrived pretty quick," he arrived.

The three-day festival was held over the weekend on the Bray seafront.

The popular food event is free of charge to enter and features wing-eating competitions, street food and craft markets and a live music. It's an event hosted by Bray Chamber, Wicklow County Council and Bray.ie.

