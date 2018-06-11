Man airlifted to hospital following suspected heart attack while swimming

The alarm was raised at around 6pm when emergency services received reports of an incident near Sandycove Island.

Valentia coast guard were contacted who requested members of the Old Head and Seven Heads coast guard to assist.

It's understood the man was swimming alongside a group of friends.

"When the emergency services arrived at the scene, the 65-year-old male was already brought to shore and receiving CPR from the people he was with," said a source.

"We understand he was swimming and suddenly went into cardiac arrest.