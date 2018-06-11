Man airlifted to hospital following suspected heart attack while swimming
A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital this evening after suffering from a suspected heart attack while swimming in Kinsale, Co Cork.
The alarm was raised at around 6pm when emergency services received reports of an incident near Sandycove Island.
It's understood the man was swimming alongside a group of friends.
Valentia coast guard were contacted who requested members of the Old Head and Seven Heads coast guard to assist.
"When the emergency services arrived at the scene, the 65-year-old male was already brought to shore and receiving CPR from the people he was with," said a source.
"We understand he was swimming and suddenly went into cardiac arrest.
"I'm not sure what is condition is at the moment but the Rescue 117 helicopter transported him to Cork University Hospital shortly before 8pm."
Online Editors