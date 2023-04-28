Man aged in his 40s arrested following seizure of herbal cannabis in Kildare

A man in his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of more than €400,000 worth of drugs in Kildare yesterday.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of the Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning

Approximately 17kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €340,000 was seized by Revenue officers.

At a follow up search at an Industrial premises in Athy, Co Kildare, a further 3kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €60,000 was seized, along with 272 packets of edible jellies with an estimated value of €13,600.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.