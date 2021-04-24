Man accused of abducting girl (14) was a case of ‘Romeo and Juliet gone wrong’, court told

The case of a man accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl has been described as a case of “Romeo and Juliet gone wrong” in court.

Nojus Maculevicius, from Blackrock, Co Louth, is accused of abducting the teenager and travelling across the border into Northern Ireland.

He appeared this morning at Belfast Laganside Magistrates’ Court where he further charged with possessing a Category A indecent image in the form of a Polaroid photograph.

The 18-year-old appeared via Videolink from Musgrave PSNI Station wearing a police issue grey tracksuit.

He was further accused of driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving on a provisional licence unaccompanied.

Defence solicitor Sophie McClintock, from Phoenix Law, told the court Mr Maculevicius had been involved in a relationship with the 14-year-old for some time and he had only just turned 18 himself in January.

She said: “This is a Romeo and Juliet gone wrong. The IP (Injured Party) came to no harm and she is back safe at home with her family.”

It was claimed the pair had been a relationship with the support of both families.

The solicitor added that no statement had been made to police by the girl herself and said the defendant was in full-time employment and was

training to become an electrical engineer.

She said he had no criminal record, either side of the border, and this was the first time he had ever been in custody, adding he was also a sponsored athlete who was highly thought of at an MMA club where he trains in Dundalk.

A police officer said he could connect Nojus Maculevicius to the charges.

He explained how the girl’s father had alerted the gardaí on April 19 to report his daughter missing.

They were spotted on CCTV in a Tesco supermarket in Newry buying bedding and pillows and where spotted in east Belfast three days later.

A taxi driver had reported having had the pair in his car.

Police objected to bail initially fearing Mr Maculevicius resides in the Republic and had already demonstrated he was capable of evading police having done so for three days despite a high-profile media campaign.

His solicitor said Mr Maculevicius’ parents had offered to put up a £5,000 cash surety to secure his release on bail.

Judge Amanda Henderson granted bail but warned the teenager it is “important Nojus that you have absolutely no contact with the injured party in any form through any media or through a third party.”

He was also ordered to surrender his Lithuanian passport.

He is due to reappear in court next month.