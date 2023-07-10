Man accused of murdering mother’s partner repeatedly dropped sofa on his head, court hears

A Tipperary man has denied the murder of his mother's long-term partner who suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries.

The state alleges English national Jonathan Ustic (51) sustained the injuries in a prolonged attack and was repeatedly punched, had his ear slashed with a bottle, had his head stamped on and also had a sofa repeatedly dropped on his head and chest as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Andrew Nash (43) pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Ustic as his trial opened before the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

The trial, before Mr Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of seven men and five women, will involve almost 100 witnesses and is expected to last up to three weeks.

Mr Nash of Parnell Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary, denies the murder of Mr Ustic at a time unknown before September 24 and 25, 2017, at 15 High Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Mr Nash is defended by Ray Boland SC, instructed by solicitor Frank Buttimer.

Mr Ustic - who was the long-term partner of the defendant's mother, Suzanne Fenton - was originally from Cornwall in England but had been resident at various addresses in west Cork since he moved to Ireland in around 2005.

Outlining the prosecution case for the jury, Sean Gillane SC, for the State, said "the consumption of significant amounts of alcohol will be very much a factor in the case".

He said that Mr Ustic, also known as Johnny, was involved in a long-term relationship with Suzanne Fenton, the late mother of the defendant.

Both Ms Fenton and Mr Ustic lived together at No 15 High Street in Skibbereen.

On Saturday, September 23, 2017, Andrew Nash met two friends in Cork city, Thomas Fitchett and Nicola Colgan, as the couple went to McDonald's for food after attending an event in Cork Opera House.

Mr Nash was socialising with the couple and later went to their then-property in Ballinhassig.

The following day, Mr Nash and Mr Fitchett went to buy alcohol when the defendant received a phone call from his mother.

Immediately upon receipt of the phone call, Mr Nash asked his friends to drive him to Skibbereen.

They agreed and brought him to the west Cork town where, upon entering No 15 High Street, he went upstairs and struck Mr Ustic a number of blows, injuring him in the cheek.

Mr Gillane said that matters then calmed and the defendant and Mr Ustic, accompanied by Mr Fitchett and Ms Colgan, went to Lough Hyne where more alcohol was consumed.

The trial was told that, upon returning to High Street later that evening, Mr Ustic was very intoxicated.

Mr Gillane said Mr Nash aggressively pulled Mr Ustic out of the car and the Englishman struck his head off the car park ground.

The State said Mr Ustic was left lying on the car park ground while the others went into the High Street house.

Passersby were so concerned at the sight that several went to Skibbereen garda station to raise the alarm though the station was closed at the time.

Mr Nash, assisted by Mr Fitchett, later emerged from the property and brought Mr Ustic back indoors.

Mr Gillane said CCTV security cameras in the area captured some elements of what happened outside the High Street property.

"They carried him literally under the armpits with his feet dragging on the ground," Mr Gillane said.

The State argued that, once inside the house, Mr Nash threw Mr Ustic to the floor.

"He (Mr Nash) attacked Mr Ustic while he was on the ground," Mr Gillane said.

"He rained blows on him. He stamped on his face. He slashed his ear with a broken bottle. Mr Ustic was literally defenceless."

Mr Gillane said it is the State case that Mr Nash then lifted a nearby sofa and dropped it repeatedly onto Mr Ustic.

"He brought it down on the chest and head of John Ustic."

The State said Mr Nash left the property at 10.30pm and the alarm was raised the following morning when Ms Fenton discovered her partner and desperately shouted for help from a window of the High Street property.

Paramedics and gardaí attended the property but Mr Ustic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Gillane said a post mortem examination was conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy. She found that Mr Ustic died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest with a contributory factor of acute alcohol intoxication.

There was also evidence of crush-type injuries to Mr Ustic's neck as well as a split-type injury to his left ear consistent with a glassing-style incident.

Mr Gillane said Mr Nash was arrested in November 2017 and, while he accepted that he hit Mr Ustic "a number of slaps", he denied causing the injuries which resulted in his death.

The trial continues.