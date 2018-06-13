Man accused of murdering boy (3) appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, Derry, is accused of killing Kayden McGuinness.

The 23-year-old man appeared in Derry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday in connection with the toddler's death in the city on September 17 last year. The body of the boy was found at a property in the Bogside area of Derry.

No details of the case were heard and no bail application was made, however a defence solicitor said an application for bail will be made next week. Whoriskey spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.

There was a heavy police presence inside the court as family members of the dead child sat in the public gallery. Whoriskey was remanded in custody and will appear in the same court via video link on July 5.

A 24-year-old woman arrested on Monday in connection with the death has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Belfast Telegraph