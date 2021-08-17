Man accused of murder of mum-of-two Jennie Poole (24) further remanded in custody

A 29-year-old man accused of the murder of mother-of-two Jennie Poole in April has has been further remanded in custody for a book of evidence to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Jennie Poole, 24, was stabbed at her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on April 17 last.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to

Connolly Hospital and died a short time later. Gavin Murphy, her boyfriend, with address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, was charged with murder contrary to common law and remanded in custody in April 19 last.

He faced his sixth hearing at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on September 10 next for a book of evidence to be served on him. At that stage he can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

At his first hearing in April, Detective Sergeant Mangan said Mr Murphy “made no reply caution” when charged.

Legal aid had also been granted after the district court heard Mr Murphy was not working.

Jennie

Poole, originally from Ballygall area of Finglas, was a healthcare worker at Beneavin Lodge Care Home, and played camogie with local club Erin’s Isle.