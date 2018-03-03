News Irish News

Sunday 4 March 2018

Man (80s) killed after car strikes wall

Brian O'Reilly

A man in his 80s has died after the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall.

The accident happened on the  Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon at 10am this morning.

The man's body has been removed to County Roscommon Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

