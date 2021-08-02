Man (80s) dies in Tipperary crash

A man has died after his car collided with a tree in Co Tipperary.

The man, who was in his 80s and was the sole occupant of the car, collided with the tree at Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen at around 2.40pm yesterday.

He received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road is now re-open.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Any road users who were travelling near Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen between 2.30pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”