Man (80s) dies in three-car collision on M6 in Galway

The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 80s has died following a three-car collision on the M6 in Co Galway this afternoon.

A male in his 70s and female in her 20s were injured in the collision and were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred on the M6 westbound between Junction 18 and Junction 19 at approximately 2pm.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be undertaken by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.