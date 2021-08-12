Man (80s) dies and three women hospitalised in three-vehicle Galway collision

A man in his 80s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Galway today.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the fatal shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and M17 in County Galway.

The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of this vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.

The female drivers of the other two vehicles involved (aged in their 20s and 60s) were taken to Galway University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time as Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene but has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



