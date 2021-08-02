Man (80s) dies and five people including a child are injured in three-car collision on M7 motorway

An elderly man has died and five people – including a child - were injured following a three-car collision on the M7 motorway near Portlaoise this evening.

The collision occurred near the intersection of the M7 and M8 motorways at around 7.15pm.

A car being driven by a man in his 80s collided with two other vehicles. He was the sole occupant of the car and was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition where he later died.

A man in his 40s who was the driver of the second car was also seriously injured and was taken to University Hospital Limerick along with a female passenger in her 40s whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a man driving the third car, as well as a female passenger and a child were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M7 this evening between 7pm and 7.30pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.



