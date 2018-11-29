Man (80s) dies after tractor strikes ditch

An 80-year-old man has died after his tractor struck a ditch in Co Leitrim on Thursday.

According to gardai, the man died when his tractor struck a ditch as he drove out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun at approximately 1pm.

Emergency services and gardaí attended at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash site has been preserved and will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Friday morning.

The local Coroner was notified and the man’s body was removed to University Hospital Sligo where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A garda investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station 071-9820620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors