Man (80s) dies after being hit by truck in Tipperary as Gardaí appeal for witnesses

A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Thurles last week.

The incident involving a heavy goods vehicle and a male pedestrian happened at Liberty Square, Thurles, on Tuesday, August 15 at around 2.45pm.

“The pedestrian was taken to Limerick University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. This male has since passed away and post-mortem will take place,” according to a Garda Press Office statement.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing, it was added.