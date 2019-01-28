A man in his eighties has lost his life in a single-vehicle incident.

Man (80s) becomes 10th fatality on Ireland's roads in just eight days

The fatality brings to 10 the number of people who lost their lives on Ireland's roads in just eight days.

Gardaí at Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny are now investigating the crash which occurred at Coolcullen between 7pm and 8pm last night.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was killed when the car left the road and collided with a pole.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Castlecomer Garda Station on 056-4440650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors