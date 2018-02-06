Man (77) dies after car crashes into steel barrier
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a steel barrier in Co Galway this morning.
The incident happened on Barrack Street in Loughrea at around 8am.
The man (77) was assisted by people in the area who performed CPR.
He was then taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead.
Nobody else was injured in the collision.
Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors