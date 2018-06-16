Man (73) killed after car collides with ditch in Kilkenny

A 73-year-old man received serious injuries when the car he was driving collided with a ditch. The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was brought to St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The scene of the crash has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the local corner has been notified.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056- 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.