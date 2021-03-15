Man (70s) killed in Mayo crash

A man in his late 70s has died following a crash in Co Mayo today.

Gardaí attended the scene on the R334 at The Neale shortly after 11.45am.

The crash involved a car and a lorry and the scene is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place on the R334 between The Neale and Cross.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after gardaí arrived.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Mayo for medical assessment.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris garda station on 094 9372080 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

