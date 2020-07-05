Man (70s) killed and another (20s) in critical condition following three car collision in Tipperary

A man has died and another man is in critical condition following a three car collision in Tipperary this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:50 am on at South Lodge, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary.

A man (70s), who was a front seat passenger of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai say the rear seat passenger of another car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital and is in a critical condition.

No other serious injuries were reported.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators ,

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

