A man in his 70s has died in a single vehicle collision yesterday evening.

Man (70s) killed after SUV leaves road and collides with wall

Gardaí in Swinford are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

At around 645pm emergency services were called to a single car crash on the N5 at Ballinvoher near Swinford.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a man in 70s, was seriously injured when his SUV left the road and struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Mayo for a post-mortem examination. The local Coroner has been notified. The crash site and vehicle have been technically examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094-9252990 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

