Man (70s) killed after being hit by lorry

The incident happened at around 7.30am today on the Ferbane to Athlone Road (N62).

The pedestrian, who was in his 70s, was taken by ambulance to hospital in Tullamore where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, in particular anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 7am and 7.20am to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The road has since been reopened.