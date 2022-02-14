| 4.7°C Dublin

Man, (70s) is killed in two-vehicle collision in Tullamore

Allison Bray

A man in his 70s died following a road collision in Tullamore, Co Offaly, this morning.

The dead man, aged in his early 70s, was the driver and sole occupant of a car that collided with another vehicle on the N52 at Bunaterin at approximately 10.10am.

His body has was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, aged in his mid-30s, was taken to the same hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road, which was closed for a time as forensic collision investigators conducted their examination, has since reopened.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the accident – especially those who may have camera footage  – to contact gardaí at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

