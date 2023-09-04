Man (70s) hospitalised following aggravated burglary in Co Westmeath

A man in his 70s was hospitalised following an aggravated burglary in Co Westmeath over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 2, and the man in his early 70s was assaulted at a residence in Athlone by a number of individuals.

The man was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said a sum of cash was taken during the course of the incident.

Gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Ballykeeran/Glasson Road (N55) area of Athlone between 1:00am and 5:00am on Saturday, September 2, and believes they may have seen something out of the ordinary.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.