Man (70s) hospitalised after alleged assault at protest against asylum seeker accommodation in Clare

Members of the new North Clare Solidarity Network welcoming asylum seekers to the area

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a man which took place during a protest against asylum seeker accommodation in Co Clare.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Corofin, in the townland of Scool, on Sunday evening and comes as a separate blockade in Inch was lifted yesterday morning.

Rumours had been circulating on social media in recent days that a group of asylum seekers, roughly 40, were being moved into a vacant dormer style house in the Scool area.

Protesters gathered outside the house at the weekend and a blockade was formed.

It is understood the injured man attempted to pass the blockade, but was stopped and struck in the head.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick, and kept in overnight.

"Gardaí are making enquiries into an alleged assault which occurred in Corofin, Co. Clare on Sunday night, 21st May 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A man in his 70s is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Members of the new North Clare branch of the Clare Solidarity Network came out to welcome asylum seekers into the community over the weekend, and they gathered again this evening to condemn the incident which left the man in hospital.

The group’s spokesperson Theresa O’Donohoe said it has been established to “welcome our new neighbours in North Clare, whenever they may arrive”.

“We believe most people in Clare are compassionate and want to help those fleeing persecution and war. Unfortunately, their voices have been drowned out and intimidated by those seeking to block asylum seekers from coming to the area,” she said.

“And now with this latest terrifying incident, we have seen that local people are in more danger from extremists than from asylum seekers.

“This shocking incident also appears to be another example of agitators infiltrating – or even instigating – local protests, and creating and exploiting fear and hatred.”

Ms Donohoe said the group is against the Direct Provision system but sleeping “in a tent on the streets of Dublin... is much worse than a rural dwelling in Co Clare”.

“People seeking international protection are here legally and the state is obliged to protect them,” she added.

Clare-based Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley said the incident was “wrong” and “must be condemned outright”.

“Of course people are entitled to protest peacefully, but they’ve got to be very careful that in establishing a peaceful protest, it doesn’t become a catalyst of external tensions, which can lead to an overrun of emotions and lead to something like this happening,” he said.

“We all have a responsibility. Government has a responsibility to communicate better, I as a public representative have a responsibility to explain better and communication better – that’s what I’m trying to do with these various incidents.”

Senator Dooley said it is his understanding that there is no contract with the State to house asylum seekers at the property in Scool.

He said the people are still protesting in Corofin but there is no blockade at present.

Senator Dooley said misinformation is causing “fear” among some local people and it needs to be challenged at source.

"We haven’t done a good enough job in society fighting back against these hard-rights who keep dropping little bits of information out there and we’ve been letting it go and we haven’t challenged it,” he added.

It comes as the barricade erected by protesters to keep asylum seekers out of Magowna House in Inch, Co Clare, was lifted on Sunday morning.

The protesters erected the blockade of roads leading to the centre last week amid news asylum seekers were to be moved into the disused hotel. The move has caused division and saw political leaders call for its end.

"I welcome the decision of residents to remove the blockade. My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest open discussion and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation,” Integration Minister Joe O’Brien said.

Mr O’Brien said he has agreed to return to the centre in four weeks, which he agreed with locals.