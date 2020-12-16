Man (70s) dies in tragic Cork collision

The man was killed at Aghamarta in Crosshaven this afternoon.

A man in his 70s has died after the car he was driving crashed today.

The fatal single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven, Co Cork at approximately 4.20pm this evening.

The driver and only occupant of the car involved, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 21 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors