Man (70s) dies in single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath

A man in his 70s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in County Meath, yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred at 11.30pm at Prioryland in Duleek.

In a statement, gardaí said that the occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local diversions are in place, while the road at Prioryland, Duleek remained closed this morning pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Prioryland area between 11pm and 11.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.