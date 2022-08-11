A man in his 70s has died following a workplace accident in Co Roscommon on Thursday morning.

The man was killed in a fatal workplace accident which occurred in the Tibohine area of Co Roscommon at approximately 10:15am today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man one man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body has since been removed to Roscommon University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The Health & Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified of the death and will conduct an investigation of their own, Gardaí confirmed.