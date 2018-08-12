Man (70s) dies in house fire in Kilkenny

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny earlier this evening.

Emergency services were alerted at approximately 7pm.

The house is located about five miles outside Thomastown.

The man's body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination.

No one else was injured in the incident. Anyone who may have been passing the area at the relevant time is asked to contact the Gardai Thomastown on 056 7754150.

Online Editors