Man (70s) dies in Co Donegal after tractor overturned on the roadside

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal this morning in which a man in his 70s died.

The incident occurred at around 10.45am. A tractor overturned on the roadside in Corlea, outside the town.

The driver of the tractor, a man aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision, gardaí said.

The body of the man was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.