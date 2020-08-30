Man (70s) dies in a single vehicle crash in Kildare

A man (early 70s) has died after a single vehicle road crash yesterday evening in Kildare.

He was rushed to Naas General Hospital where he later died after the collision took place at around 7.25pm at Lattensbog, Adamstown, County Kildare.

He was the driver and the sole occupant of the car.

The road is currently closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí," said a garda spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors