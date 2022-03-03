Man (70s) dies following a three-vehicle crash in Kerry

A man in his 70s has died following a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Co Kerry yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision that occurred at around 5.30pm in the townland of Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.

The driver of one of the three vehicles, a man in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries but later passed away.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to Tralee General Hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning as Forensic Collision Investigators carry out their examination of the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland yesterday evening between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”