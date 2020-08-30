Man (70s) dies after tractor he was driving overturns in Wexford

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after an elderly man died after the tractor he was driving overturned at Ballinabanogue, New Ross, Co Wexford.

The tragic incident occurred at 10.15am this morning, the deceased, a man in his 70s was the sole occupant.

No other vehicles were understood to be involved in the accident however gardaí have appealed for witnesses to make themselves known to investigators.

Gardaí have also appealed to any road users who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to please come forward.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow Monday.

The road remained closed for a technical examination, but has since reopened.

In a statement Gardaí appealed to those travelling in the locality at the time of the tragedy.

“Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinabanogue / Ballywilliam area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesman said.

Online Editors