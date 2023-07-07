Man (70s) dies after collision between car and lorry in Roscommon

A man in his 70s has died after a collision between a car and a lorry this evening in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision involving a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 4pm on the N5 at Bellanagare, County Roscommon.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver, a male in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment. The N5 at Bellanagare is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N5 at Bellanagare at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.