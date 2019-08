A man (70s) died after a single vehicle crash in west Cork yesterday.

Man (70s) dies after a single vehicle collision in west Cork

The incident took place shortly after 6pm on the Main Street in Skibbereen on Saturday.

The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí attended the scene and the incident is being treated as a sudden death.

"A post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors