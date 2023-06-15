Man (70s) being treated for serious injuries at Mayo University Hospital following road traffic collision

A man in his 70s is being treated for serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Co Mayo yesterday.

The incident occurred at around midday on the N84 in Ballyhean. Gardaí said that the collision involved a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, was later taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A garda statement said that: "A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. In particular, anyone who may have observed a lone cyclist on surrounding roads in the Ballyhean area between 11.30am – 12.15pm."

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.