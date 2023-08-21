Man (70s) assaulted during ‘aggravated burglary and false imprisonment’ in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary and false imprisonment that occurred at a residence in Dublin this morning.

A man, aged in his 70s, was assaulted during the incident.

He was transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

A garda spokesperson said at approximately 8.15am, a number of men, dressed as workers, knocked on the door of a residential property on Carrickbrennan Lawn.

“The men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will,” the spokesperson said. “The men, who took a number of items in the course of the burglary, subsequently left the scene on foot in the direction of Monkstown village."

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any persons or road users who were in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning between 7.30am and 9am and who may have video/dash cam footage is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.