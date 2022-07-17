Man (64) who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Laois lake named

The man who died while swimming in a lake in Co Laois yesterday has been named as Michael Timmons (64).

Mr Timmons, a single man from Portaloise, got into difficulty while swimming at the popular Derryounce Lake outside Portarlington on Saturday afternoon.

The lake was thronged with visitors looking to cool off during yesteday’s warm weather.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm and emergency services attended the scene and removed Mr Timmons from the water.

He was brought to Portlaoise Hospital, however he was pronounced dead at short time later.

The parish priest of Portlaoise, Monsignor John Byrne, said the Timmons family are very popular in the area’.

"Michael, like so many others, was taking advantage of the good weather. Many people are very shocked locally at the tragedy,” he added.

The lake is on bogland and is leased by Bord na Móna to a local development company.

Life rings are located at the lake but there is no lifeguard on duty at the amenity.

A garda spokesperson said they are treating the death as a tragic accident and are preparing a file for the local coroner.



