| 17.1°C Dublin

Man (60s) to appear in court in connection with €130k drug seizure in Cork

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Cork on Friday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Close

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Cork on Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Cork on Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Cork on Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 60s will appear before Cork District Court on Monday morning in connection with a €130,000 drug seizure in Knocknaheeny, Cork, last Friday.

Gardaí arrested the man following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis worth €129,700 in a house in Cork suburb on Friday.

During the search of the house, €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin was recovered.

Gardaí also seized €1,200 in cash at the premises.

The search operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, the Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit under warrant.

The was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy