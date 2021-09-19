Man (60s) to appear in court in connection with €130k drug seizure in Cork

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Cork on Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

A man in his 60s will appear before Cork District Court on Monday morning in connection with a €130,000 drug seizure in Knocknaheeny, Cork, last Friday.

Gardaí arrested the man following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis worth €129,700 in a house in Cork suburb on Friday.

During the search of the house, €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin was recovered.

Gardaí also seized €1,200 in cash at the premises.

The search operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, the Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit under warrant.

The was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.