-
Man (60s) stabbed before having car stolen in attack in south Dublin
Independent.ie
A man in his 60s has been hospitalised following a stabbing at a house in south Dublin this evening.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/man-60s-stabbed-before-having-car-stolen-in-attack-in-south-dublin-37231076.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37231180.ece/2d2b8/AUTOCROP/h342/cm001.jpg
- Email
A man in his 60s has been hospitalised following a stabbing at a house in south Dublin this evening.
The the incident happened in the Rutland Grove area of Crumlin at around 8pm.
It is understood the victim was approached by a lone male, who stabbed him before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.
Gardai were alerted to the incident and searches are currently ongoing in the south-inner city area.
Sources have told Independent.ie that Gardai have identified a suspect in the attack.
Online Editors