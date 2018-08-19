A man in his 60s has been hospitalised following a stabbing at a house in south Dublin this evening.

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised following a stabbing at a house in south Dublin this evening.

Man (60s) stabbed before having car stolen in attack in south Dublin

The the incident happened in the Rutland Grove area of Crumlin at around 8pm.

It is understood the victim was approached by a lone male, who stabbed him before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

Gardai were alerted to the incident and searches are currently ongoing in the south-inner city area.

Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Sources have told Independent.ie that Gardai have identified a suspect in the attack.

Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Online Editors