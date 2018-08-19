News Irish News

Sunday 19 August 2018

Man (60s) stabbed before attacker flees in stolen car in south Dublin

Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Robin Schiller

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised following a stabbing at a house in south Dublin this evening.

The the incident happened in the Rutland Grove area of Crumlin at around 8pm.

It is understood the victim was approached by a lone male, who stabbed him before fleeing the scene in a stolen car.

Gardai were alerted to the incident and searches are currently ongoing in the south-inner city area.

Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Sources have told Independent.ie that Gardai have identified a suspect in the attack.

Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Gardai investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News