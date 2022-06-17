Man (60s) rushed to hospital after being injured at motor rally in Donegal

A rally spectator has been rushed to hospital after being injured while out watching the Donegal International Rally.

Gardaí have confirmed they are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision which happened this afternoon during stage four of the event at Ardagh Upper, St Johnston.

The road has been sealed off as Gardaí and the emergency services attend the scene.

The man, who is understood to be in his 60s and from Donegal, has been taken to hospital.

However, it is understood his injuries are not serious.

Eye-witnesses have said the man was injured while watching the motor rally, however Motorsport Ireland have said he was not struck by the car.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision which took place in the Dooish Hill area, Co. Donegal shortly before 4.00pm on 17th June 2022.

"A male pedestrian has been transferred to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of his injuries which at this time are believed to be serious but not life-threatening."

Huge crowds have poured into the county for the 50th anniversary of the rally.

Gardaí have launched a huge logistics operation with manpower being deployed from across other divisions.

The air support unit as well as extra motorbike Gardaí have also been deployed into the region.

Local district court Judge Eiteain Cunningham has also said she will make herself available if special court sittings are needed.

However, head of the Garda Traffic Corps for Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle said the vast majority of spectators are well-behaved and are genuine rally fans.