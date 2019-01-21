A MAN has died in a road traffic accident in Waterford.

Man (60s) 'out walking his dog' dies in fatal traffic accident

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered fatal injuries while he was apparently out walking his dog on the N25 Waterford-Cork road just outside Dungarvan at Killossera.

The accident, which occurred shortly before 9pm on Sunday evening, involved a lorry.

It occurred a stretch of roadway not far from where roadworks are underway.

Local sources said the circumstances of the accident remain unclear but it is believed the man may have been attempting to retrieve his dog from the roadway.

Emergency services attended the scene and, to facilitate their work, gardaí closed the road and traffic diversions were put in place.

The road remains closed this morning and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Paramedics worked to stabilise the condition of the injured person to allow for their transfer to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

However, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured but treated at the scene for shock.

The deceased was later taken to the morgue at UHW for a post mortem examination.

He is from the Dungarvan area and is understood to have worked in the entertainment industry.

Dungarvan Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Forensic accident investigators were examining the scene this morning to try to determine the precise circumstances of the tragedy.

Dungarvan Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station (058) 48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors