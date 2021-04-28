Man (60s) killed in two-car collision in Co Laois 

A man has died after a road crash in Co Laois today.

Two cars collided at around 1.45pm on Coote Street, Portlaoise. One of the drivers, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been moved to Portlaoise Mortuary.

Nobody else involved in the crash has reported any injuries.

Gardaí are at the scene and the road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.