Man (60s) killed in road traffic incident in Co Cavan

A man aged in his sixties has died after he was struck by a car in Co Cavan last night.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Coras Point at approximately 9pm.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a car and occurred on the R198 between Coras Point and Cavan town.

The pedestrian was fatally injured during the collision.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.

No other injuries were reported during the collision.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the R198 is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Cavan town and Crossdoney between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have camera and dash cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.