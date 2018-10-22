Man (60s) killed after car strikes ditch

A man in his 60s has died after a car struck a ditch in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal incident that occurred on Sunday at Kelshamore, Donard, Co Wicklow.

The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 11pm.

The deceased man was a passenger in the car.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was removed to hospital with minor injuries.

The road at the scene of the incident is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610.

Online Editors