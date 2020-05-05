Man (60s) is killed in mower accident at golf course

Two separate investigations are under way into the death of a groundskeeper at a golf course.

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered serious injuries in the accident at the Mountrath Golf Club in Knockanina, Mountrath, Co Laois, yesterday morning.

The man, who is understood to be from Co Laois, was rushed to hospital but died there from his injuries.

He is understood to have lost control of a ride-on lawnmower that he had been using to tend to the greens.

Emergency services were called to the scene after 9am in response to the suspected workplace incident.

It is believed the man ended up in a drain, where he suffered what proved to be fatal injuries.

He was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where medical staff battled to save his life. But he tragically passed away at around 1pm.

Officials from the golf club could not be reached for comment yesterday.

It was unclear last night whether the deceased was an employee of the golf club or was contracted to carry out maintenance on the course.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out separate investigations into the tragedy.

In a statement last night, gardaí said they "attended the scene of a workplace accident at a leisure facility in the Mountrath area of Co Laois, this morning, May 5, at approximately 9am.

"A male in his 60s was injured during an incident involving a mower. He was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where he was pronounced dead.

"The Health and Safety Authority have been notified and will be investigating the matter."

The tragedy struck just a fortnight before golf courses are due to reopen as part of the Government's phased lifting of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reopening on May 18 is part of the Government's so-called roadmap announced last Friday to ease the restrictions in place for the past six weeks that saw all sports and leisure facilities closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Golf courses and tennis clubs will be allowed to reopen where social distancing can be maintained.

