Man (60s) in critical condition after assault in Co Mayo

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition after an assault in Westport, Co Mayo.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene of the incident that occurred after an altercation between two men in the early hours of the morning.

"At approximately 1.20am this morning, two men were involved in an altercation on High Street in Westport,” said a garda spokesman.

"One man (aged in his 60s) was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Mayo University Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

“The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.”

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene of the incident and is being questioned at a Garda station in the northwest of the country.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1.00am and 2.00am this morning, Saturday 9th September and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.